Analysts Set Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Target Price at $63.25

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.08. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,329,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $33,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

