Analysts Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Target Price at $29.40

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Schneider National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Schneider National stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter worth $15,383,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth $16,945,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 24.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 41.7% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

