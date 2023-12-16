Analysts Set Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Price Target at C$125.64

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$125.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price objective on Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore set a C$142.00 target price on Precision Drilling and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of PD opened at C$72.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.98. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$56.42 and a 1 year high of C$116.60.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.59). The business had revenue of C$446.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.83 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 14.3393214 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

