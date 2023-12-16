Analysts Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target at $33.86

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Get NMI alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NMI

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $28.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. NMI has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.18 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NMI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in NMI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NMI by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NMI

(Get Free Report

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.