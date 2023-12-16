Analysts Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Price Target at $156.22

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day moving average of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 137,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.1% in the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

