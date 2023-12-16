Analysts Set Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Target Price at C$57.88

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$54.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. Fortis has a one year low of C$49.82 and a one year high of C$62.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.06. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. Analysts forecast that Fortis will post 3.1502268 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

