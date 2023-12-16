Analysts Set Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) PT at $8.33

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compugen Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Compugen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 855.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,344,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Compugen by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,372,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,576 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Compugen by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,518,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,763 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

(Get Free Report

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

