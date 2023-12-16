Analysts Set Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Target Price at $28.28

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.28.

CLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.13. Celestica has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $29.54.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

