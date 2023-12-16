Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 181,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $200.88 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

