Amphenol Co. (APH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Amphenol has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.5 %

Amphenol stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 649.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

