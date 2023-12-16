Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.35

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.35 and last traded at $53.29, with a volume of 46301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABCB. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.65 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

