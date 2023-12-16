American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.70

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.70 and last traded at $92.44, with a volume of 14819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.27. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $473.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 13.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 79.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,903,000 after buying an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 42.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

