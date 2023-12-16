Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $85.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 106.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $80,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

