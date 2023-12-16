Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,783 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 401.9% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,098,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $143,150,000 after acquiring an additional 97,369 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 18,181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 49,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $149.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

