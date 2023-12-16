Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.14.
AYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alteryx from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
NYSE:AYX opened at $48.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $70.63.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.
Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.
