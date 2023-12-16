Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Alps Alpine Stock Performance

OTCMKTS APELY opened at $16.99 on Friday. Alps Alpine has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

About Alps Alpine

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.