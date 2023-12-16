Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

