Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day moving average is $130.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

