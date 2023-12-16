Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

DRTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DRTS

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRTS opened at $2.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $190.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.