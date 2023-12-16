Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $164.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $165.28. The company has a market capitalization of $476.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

