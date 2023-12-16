Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 278 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $257.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.78 and its 200-day moving average is $239.76. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

