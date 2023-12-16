Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Short Interest Update

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Allakos Stock Performance

Shares of ALLK opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. Allakos has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $262.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Allakos will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Allakos by 28.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Allakos by 9.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 44,918 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Allakos by 32.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 204,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Allakos in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLK shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Allakos in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

