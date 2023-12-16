Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.93.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Allakos in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. Allakos has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $262.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Allakos will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 19.6% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Allakos by 21.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allakos by 28.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Allakos by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Allakos by 23.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

