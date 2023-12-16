Albion VCT (LON:AAVC) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.19

Albion VCT (LON:AAVC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Albion VCT Price Performance
AAVC stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.56) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47. The firm has a market cap of £62.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,170.00 and a beta of -0.09.
About Albion VCT
