Albion VCT (LON:AAVC) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.19

Albion VCT (LON:AAVC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Albion VCT Price Performance

AAVC stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.56) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47. The firm has a market cap of £62.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,170.00 and a beta of -0.09.

About Albion VCT

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in information technology, healthcare technology, environmental sector and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking, and agriculture.

