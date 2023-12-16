Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 96,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in OGE Energy by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGE. Guggenheim decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

OGE Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.