Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,506 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 41.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

NYSE:JELD opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.40. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $19.23.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.