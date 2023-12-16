Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,395 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,549 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,081,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,179,000 after acquiring an additional 508,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $64,498.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,501.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $64,498.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,501.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,718 shares of company stock worth $7,395,947. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.60.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. Citigroup cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

