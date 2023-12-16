Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RLI by 524.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,131,000 after buying an additional 1,145,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,847,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 224.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 153,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 1,243.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,444,000 after purchasing an additional 145,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 37,822.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 132,377 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RLI Price Performance

RLI stock opened at $126.53 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $123.04 and a 1-year high of $149.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $331.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.25%.

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.