Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campion Asset Management grew its position in HF Sinclair by 2.6% during the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 9.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HF Sinclair by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,108 shares of company stock worth $1,424,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DINO opened at $55.98 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

