Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,722 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $179,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,650,846.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,354. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. Bank of America lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $144.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.34 and its 200-day moving average is $114.84. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $146.95.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

