Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Stock Up 2.3 %

NV5 Global stock opened at $110.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.89. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.30 and a fifty-two week high of $142.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $306,790.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,404.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,170 shares of company stock worth $584,031. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVEE has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also

