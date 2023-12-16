Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.17 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSCC opened at $69.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.31.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $835,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,144 shares in the company, valued at $847,328.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $835,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,766 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,690 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

