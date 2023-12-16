Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 83,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2,138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 46,459 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit stock opened at $608.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $542.29 and its 200 day moving average is $508.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.62 and a 52-week high of $617.61.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

