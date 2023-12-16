Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 53.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 2.0 %

IMKTA stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ingles Markets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $280,423.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 10,298 shares of company stock valued at $778,956 over the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

