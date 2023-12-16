Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,468 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $173.18 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $158.55 and a 12 month high of $215.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.77. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

