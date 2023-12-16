Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 27,832 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cactus were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cactus by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cactus by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHD opened at $44.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

