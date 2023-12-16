Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 17,956 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of AZEK worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in AZEK by 5,176.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AZEK from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 84.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

