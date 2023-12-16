Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 18.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 224.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 24,570.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAC opened at $6.72 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital set a $16.50 price target on Lithium Americas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

