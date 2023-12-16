Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 319 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,514,000 after acquiring an additional 353,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $194.36 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.05.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.05.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

