Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 18,478 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 207.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Amphenol by 64.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.27. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

