Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 10,511 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,229,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,804,000 after purchasing an additional 219,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,881,000 after purchasing an additional 870,362 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,536,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,400,000 after purchasing an additional 614,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

MC stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $58.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 287.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $272.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MC. StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 23,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $986,973.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

