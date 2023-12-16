Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 68.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $146.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.39. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.32.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

