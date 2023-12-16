Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Short Interest Down 10.0% in November

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 887,600 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the November 15th total of 986,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 25,845 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

AKYA opened at $4.44 on Friday. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 121.74% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens cut their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Akoya Biosciences

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.