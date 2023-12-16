Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,700 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the November 15th total of 2,375,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,013.4 days.
Aker BP ASA Stock Performance
Shares of AKRBF opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $31.59.
Aker BP ASA Company Profile
