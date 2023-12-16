Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,700 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the November 15th total of 2,375,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,013.4 days.

Aker BP ASA Stock Performance

Shares of AKRBF opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aker BP ASA explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company was formerly known as Det norske oljeselskap ASA and changed its name to Aker BP ASA in October 2016. Aker BP ASA was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.