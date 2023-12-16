AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Buys £149.76 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Roger Stott bought 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($188.00).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Roger Stott bought 55 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £151.25 ($189.87).

AJ Bell Stock Performance

LON AJB opened at GBX 310.40 ($3.90) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 272.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 293.28. AJ Bell plc has a twelve month low of GBX 241.60 ($3.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 394.80 ($4.96). The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,825.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

AJ Bell Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,470.59%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

