Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,134,000 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the November 15th total of 5,912,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Air China stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

