Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,600 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 402,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Aimia Stock Performance
AIMFF stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. Aimia has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.18.
Aimia Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aimia
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.