Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,600 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 402,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Aimia Stock Performance

AIMFF stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. Aimia has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

