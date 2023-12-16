AHL Investment Management Inc. Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AHL Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 5.6% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 20,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $100.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average of $107.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.