Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AGIO stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 913.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,179 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $54,017.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

