AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,273,200 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the November 15th total of 1,106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AEON Financial Service Price Performance

Shares of AEON Financial Service stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. AEON Financial Service has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84.

About AEON Financial Service

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area. It is involved in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, property leases, installment sales, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses, as well as bank and business management activities.

