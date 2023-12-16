AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,273,200 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the November 15th total of 1,106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AEON Financial Service Price Performance
Shares of AEON Financial Service stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. AEON Financial Service has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84.
About AEON Financial Service
